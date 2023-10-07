Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to launch in India after a gap of 3 years

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be launched in India after a gap of 3 years. The motorcycle was discontinued in India due to the implementation of BS6 norms. As reported by Autocar India, the Ninja ZX-6R will be launching towards the end of 2023. There will be some minor changes on the motorcycle and that includes the eminent BS6 Phase 2 engine.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets angry-looking new LED headlamps that make it bit different in style as compared to the other Ninjas. The windscreen is also new along with side fairings and now it gets subtle integrated winglets (which reminds us of the ZX-10R).

The engine on the ZX-6R is a 636cc four cylinder engine which is compliant to current environmental norms. The peak power is 129hp while the maximum torque is 69Nm. There has been a slight fall in the figures of torque and power as compared to the older variant. There is a presence of quickshifter on the motorcycle but it’s assumed that it will not be a bi-directional system. The redline is at 16,000 rpm.

The motorcycle gets three levels of traction control, three power modes and three riding modes. There is also the presence of new TFT display along with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle will run Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres. When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle offers round discs instead of petal discs.

When it comes to price, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is expected to cost around Rs 11.50 lakh-Rs 12 lakh. The motorcycle faces competition from the Street Triple RS in India. Triple RS generates 130hp of power and 80Nm of torque.