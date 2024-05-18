Vi Surprise! Rolls Out Re 1 Recharge Plan, details here

In an unprecedented move, Vodafone Idea ‘India’s third largest telecom network’ has surprised the users with a recharge pack for Vi Re 1 Recharge. This plan has a one-day validity and provides a talk time value of 75 paise, making it the cheapest available in the market at present.

This plan is designed, perhaps, for those users who have already purchased Vi’s Rs 99, Rs 198, or Rs 204 recharge plans. Such plans are bound to provide limited validity and may not always suffice for making all kinds of calls that the subscriber would want to.

In such a case, the Re 1 plan will help him/her make those very necessary calls, but only with an extremely budgeted call-making spree.

With this launch, Vi became the only telecom operator offering a plan as low as Re 1. It could be seen as a calculated strategy to rope in new customers, especially budget-conscious subscribers. However, Vi’s ARPU has been low because of their strategy to offer cheaper plans.

It is not very clear for how long the plan will remain active, especially when a tariff hike is in the pipeline and may make its arrival very soon. It is perhaps speculative that this pack may go off the market entirely or the prices may increase.

The Vi Re 1 Recharge plan is currently reflecting on the Vi mobile app in a number of regions, including Odisha.

