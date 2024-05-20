Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition Revealed, See Detailed Specs Here

Mahindra launched the new edition of Scorpio-N called Adventure. The highlights of this new vehicle are the new bumpers and raised suspensions in addition to other new updates.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been launched in South Africa. This is a part of the Mahindra’s SUV line-up with a new look, this new version of the vehicle stands out for its off-roading capability that gives it a rugged look. This new look was given through the addition of multiple elements and accessories to the vehicle. To make things more interesting the brand decided to launch this new SUV variant in South Africa, the new offering and now the top-of-the-range Scorpio-N variant in South Africa.

The new bumpers are small and made of metal, improving exit approach angles. One of the first things that draw attention to the vehicle is the front bumpers that have a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-elevation lifting points, auxiliary lights, and a winch.

The special edition Scorpio-N also gets redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels with massive profile all-terrain tires and a blacked-out roof rack. The rear remains the same with just a new bumper.

Mechanically, it remains the same. The Scorpio-N continues to be powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a 4WD configuration. This engine is designed to generate maximum power of 172bhp up to 400Nm of torque. The Adventure also comes with a mechanical rear locking differential and an electronic brake locking differential, as well as hill climb control. This model has terrain modes: normal, grass, gravel, snow, mud, and sand.

The Scorpio-N adventure is promoted by the brand as “The Big Daddy of All SUVs” and with all these updates the brand promises better off-road capability. This car will be sold in South Africa for 644,499 Rand (approximately 29.29 Lakh).

