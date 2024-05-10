Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India, Price starts from Rs 54.65 lakh

Luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched Q3 and Q3 sportsback bold edition in India at a starting price tag of Rs 54.65 lakh. Both the variants cost nearly Rs 1.50 lakh more than the respective top-specs trims of the models. While the Q3 SUV costs Rs 54.65 lakh, Q3 Sportsback costs Rs 55.71 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom India. The limited edition SUVs get blacked-out exteriors. However, the powertrain as well as interior of the vehicle remains the same.

The Bold edition SUVs get S Line exterior package as standard and this includes gloss black treatment on the grille, window line surround, air intake surrounds, wing mirror caps, roof rails as well as Audi logos. We get 18-inch alloy wheels that get 5-spokes and dual-tone finish. Speaking about the prices of the SUV variants, the Bold Edition is Rs 1.48 lakh more expensive than the regular variant. On the other hand, the Sportsback variant costs Rs 1.49 lakh more than the regular variant.

Speaking about the engine of the SUV, the Q3 and Q3 sportback bold editions get similar engine as the regular variants. The bold edition of the Q3, Q3 Sportback are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In terms of power output we get 190hp maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

On the interior, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Editionsget panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, parking aid plus with rear view camera, gesture-controlled tailgate and six airbags as standard.