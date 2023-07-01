Toyota denies reports of big discount on Hilux

Toyota has officially denied the recent reports of heavy discounts on the Toyota Hilux. The price the vehicle starts from Rs. 30,40,000.

Automobile
By Sunita 0
Toyota Hilux discount offer
Representational Image (Credit: Toyota)

Toyota has officially denied the recent reports of heavy discounts on the Toyota Hilux. As per reports, the Toyota Hilux is being offered with big discounts of up to Rs 8 lakh by select dealers.

The reports stated that the lower variants of the Toyota Hilux are on sale with a discount of Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 8 lakh on the higher trims. The price of the pick-up truck is set between Rs. 30,40,000 – Rs. 37,90,000/- (ex-showroom). A discount of up to Rs 8 lakh is big. But, it seems it’s not true as Toyota has now released an official statement denying these reports.

The statement released by Toyota states that ” With regards to certain media reports on the Toyota Hilux being offered at a highly discounted price, this is to officially communicate that the reports are incorrect. Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to strictly follow the price list officially announced by the company which ranges from Rs. 30,40,000 – Rs. 37,90,000/- (ex-showroom).

All thanks to its Versatility, Capability & Comfort in any terrain, the much-celebrated Hilux continues to enthral the market ever since its launch. We thank our customers for their overwhelming response and look forward to their continued love and appreciation for brand Toyota.”

The Toyota Hilux shares its underpinnings with the Fortuner. The pick-up truck is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 201 BHP (204 BHP – 6MT) and 500 Nm (420 Nm – 6MT). The engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It comes with a four-wheel-drive system with an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential and Active Traction Control.

