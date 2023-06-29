Toyota Hilux gets a discount of up to Rs 8 lakh in India, Should you get it

Toyota Hilux pick-up truck was launched in India in 2022 and the price of the pick-up truck was Rs 33.99 lakh. However, in 2023, the manufacturer made a price cut on the prices of the lifestyle pick-up truck. Sans the price cut the price of Hilux started at Rs 30.40 lakh. The lifestyle pick-up truck now gets a discount of up to Rs 8 lakh in India. This means that it will be more affordable for those who are willing to purchase a 4×4 pickup truck.

According to Autocar India, the amount of discount varies from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh across dealerships and stock. While the minimum discount is Rs 6 lakh across variants, the higher variants can go up to Rs 8 lakh. Earlier this year, even though the price for the Standard MT (base model) was slashed by Rs 3.59 lakh, the high end variants got a price hike. The High MT cost Rs 37.15 lakh after a price hike of Rs 1.35 lakh. On the other hand, High AT cost Rs 37.90 lakh after a price hike of Rs 1.10 lakh. A discount of Rs 6-8 lakh will make the top-end Hilux available around Rs 30-31 lakh.

The discount on the Hilux decreases its price gap with the V-Cross. The top variant of the V-Cross (4WD AT Prestige) costs Rs 27 lakh and is almost Rs 11 lakh cheaper than its Hilux counterpart. Post the discount, the price gap is expected to reduce by Rs 5 lakh.

Toyota Hilux Specs

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is already present in the Fortuner. The engine churns out a maximum power of 204 bhp and 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) of peak torque. The emission standard of the pick-up truck has been updated according to BS6 norms.

In terms of transmission, the pick-up truck will be powered by a 6-speed manual/ automatic gearbox. The Toyota Hilux gets a 4×4 drivetrain as standard and has a water-wading capacity of 700mm. The Hilux gets a low-range gearbox along with front and rear electronic differential locks for improved off-road ability.

The dimensions of the pick-up truck are 5325 mm in length, 1,855mm in width, and 1,815mm in height. The wheelbase of the Hilux is 3085mm.