Skoda Kushaq explorer edition concept revealed in India; Offers an off-road centric design

Skoda Kushaq explorer edition concept has been revealed in India and we expect that the off-road-centric SUV will be launched soon. The outdoor elements of the SUV are something that makes it stand out against the regular model of Kushaq. In the interior, the Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition gets more equipment and it is based on the top-spec Style trim.

The Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition gets a matte green colour with orange highlights at some places of the body. The highlights are present on the front bumper, side-body cladding, grille as well as rear spoiler. There is a blacked-out finish on the wing mirrors, grille as well as badges. The SUV features 215/65 section all-terrain tyres that are based on the blacked-out 16-inch wheels. The top-spec Style trim in Kushaq gets a 205/55 R17 tyres. Other updates include a roof rack along with an auxiliary light bar and orange tow hooks at the front as well as on the rear.

When it comes to the interior, the SUV gets a matte green paint theme on the centre console, dashboard panel and door pads. The seats get black upholstery with contrast red piping. The SUV gets more equipment from the Style trim and gets 10.25-touchscreen, ventilated seats, sunroof digital dials, and much more. Additionally, the Explorer Edition gets a head-up display, an improved rear camera, front parking sensors, air purifier as well as rear sunshades.

When it comes to the engine, the Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition continues to get the same engine options as that of the regular model.

The special edition Kushaq gets two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 385 litres. The Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition is the third special edition after the Monte Carlo and Matte Edition.