Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India; Prices start at Rs 15.40 lakh

Mahindra has launched a new special edition of Thar in India- Thar Earth Edition. The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15.40 lakh and the specific model is based on the top-spec LX trim. As compared to the regular model the Thar Earth Edition gets more premium pricing by Rs 40,000. The top variant costs as much as Rs 17.60 lakh.

The Thar Earth Edition gets its name from the Thar Desert that is spread in multiple states of India. The special edition SUV is offered in petrol as well as Diesel variants. The Earth Edition of Thar is offered in 4WD option only and not in FWD options. It is only available in hard top variant and we do not get any soft top variant. The Mahindra Thar Edition does not get addition design changes as compared to the regular Thar. Well there is some amount of cosmetic changes that set it apart from the regular variant.

Thar Earth Edition gets new satin matte beige colour that is called Desert Fury. There are sand dune-inspired decals on the doors. The beige shade inserts are also present in the silver-finished alloy wheels as well as ORVMs as well as the grille. Some other unique touches on the Earth Edition are the presence of Earth Edition badging on the B-pillars and matte-black finish for other badges.

When it comes to the interior of the Thar, the biggest noticeable change is the presence of dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery and contrasting beige stitching. There are beige highlights for the AC vents surrounds, door panels, and steering wheel as well as centre console. The stitching lines on the headrests are dune-like and add more to the overall theme of the car. The special edition of the SUV gets unique numbered decorative VIN plate with a serial number starting with 1.

Safety features on the SUV include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability programme (ESP), ABS, rear parking sensors etc. We also get 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, keyless entry etc. We get 2-litre Turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine as engine variants.

(All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.)