Next-Generation Suzuki Swift teased before debut, check the updates here

Suzuki has recently teased the version of Suzuki Swift that will debut in the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan. The motor show will be held between October 26 and November 5. The image teased by Suzuki shows that the new Swift gets a blue and black color option on the exterior. More or less the external design seems as an upgrade from the current generation of the Swift.

The major updates on the Suzuki Swift show a familiar design but with a sharper design as well as the exterior. The bonnet seems different while the grille has been updated. There is a silver finish on the front chin too. The Suzuki logo that is present on the front grille has moved up. When it comes to the rear design, we see a change on the rear side of the car too. The character lines continue to run above the revised tail lamps.

The interior of the next-generation Swift offers a similar design as the Fronx and Brezza. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel as well as toggle switches for HVAC controls.

2024 Suzuki Swift will be offered with enhanced safety tech like Dual Sensor Brake Support, Adaptive High Beam System, and Driver Monitoring System. The company has not revealed anything regarding the engine and transmission figures of the Next Generation Suzuki Swift. However, it has been said that the efficiency of the Suzuki Swift will be more than the current generation.

In the Indian market, the Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates a power of 90hp and a torque of 113Nm. The engine transmission is 5-speed manual transmission or 5-speed AMT.

We expect that Suzuki will launch the Swift in India at some point in 2024 (after launching in Japan).