Watch: Astounding common sense of elephants shown in this viral video, netizens react

A controversial debate has sparked over an elephant viral video doing the rounds on various social media platforms. The video will amaze you. The elephant’s astounding ‘common sense’ in viral video has made netizens express mixed reactions.

You may have seen trucks carrying cargos in their carriers. But have you ever seen the elephant put the stool up after getting on the truck ? Two elephant have done this strange thing. Read this article to know further details.

Elephant are generally believed to be very intelligent and have highly developed mental capabilities. A video was shared by singer Hariharan on Instagram in which two elephants were seen boarding a truck with a complete discipline.

This elephant viral video first shows an elephant stepping on the stool to get into a truck. Then climbing up. After that another elephant comes up and he climbs on the truck with the help of stool. But after climbing he was seen placing the truck with care in the carrier.

The video got viral on Instagram. It has got 37k likes so far. The video has received mixed reactions from the netizens. Some are praising the intelligence of elephant while others are lamenting the activities of trained one!

According to them, through the training of wild animals in this way, establishing the interests of the human is being addressed as an abominable act. They thought those animals should be returned to their habitats.

WATCH: