Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift teased ahead of launch, Bookings open on October 6

Tata Motors has teased the facelift models of Tata Harrier and Safari. Both the SUVs will get some cosmetic upgrades just like the recently launched Tata Nexon. The launch of the SUVs is expected to go soon and the bookings will start from October 6, 2023. We are expecting to get interior updates on the SUV.

Both the Harrier and Safari facelift versions have been on the roads while testing. The company has published two teasers for Harrier and Safari respectively.

The Tata Safari gets gets broader grille and new body-coloured inserts. When it comes to the headlight of the SUV we get a split headlamp setup that is quite similar to that of the new Nexon. A full-width LED daytime running lamp is present at the top. A large central air intake is underlined by a silver trim.

On the other hand, the Tata Harrier is expected to offer a slight change in design as compared to the Safari. The Tata Harrier facelift teaser does not show major styling updates. We do get a brief look at the front fascia which gets connected LED lightbar at the top. However, apart from the front fascia, we do not get any look at the sides or back of the SUV. At the rear both the SUVs are expected to offer similar design. The backlight should offer a sharp design along with a connected light bar.

When it comes to the engine, we do not expect any changes in the Harrier facelift or the Safari facelift.

The engine offered on both SUVs has been recently updated to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Kryotec 170 2.0 L Diesel engine offers 170hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of a 6-speed automatic transmission option or a 6-speed manual gearbox option in the engine.