Apple introduces new “Battery Health” feature for 2024 iPad Pro and Air

Apple recently revealed the new iPad Pro and iPad Air with an M2 Chip programming at its ‘Let Loose’ event held earlier this month. The big news is that Apple has added a new Battery Health menu in the 2024 generation tablets, similar to the iPhone 15 series. This function allows users to closely monitor their device’s battery health directly from the settings menu, this feature was previously exclusive for iPhone users.

This menu shows optimized charging options and battery data. This allows users to limit the battery charge percentage to maximize battery life. This option will keep the battery charge at 80% before reaching 100%. The menu also lists cycle counts.

However, this innovative function is limited only to the latest models of the iPad family, older versions of the iPad will not have access to this new function, even with the installation of the latest iPadOS update (version 17.5). Users of older iPad versions would have to continue to turn to third-party apps to check battery health.

This new function that will only be available for the newly launched iPad models is more powerful and can be accessed in Settings>Battery>Battery Health. This menu can also show battery manufacturing data and first-use data. This battery health feature is now available for the iPhone 15 and was discovered in the iPadOS 17.5 Beta code last month.

This new function allows users to make informed decisions about battery maintenance and replacement without relying on third-party applications.