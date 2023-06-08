Mercedes-Benz G 400d launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.55 crore

Mercedes has launched the new Mercedes-Benz G 400d SUV in India. The price of the SUV starts at Rs 2.55 crore. The booking of the new SUV can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh at the company dealerships. The Mercedes-Benz G 400d is available in two variants- AMG Line and an Adventure Edition.The company is expected to deliver the SUV to its customers by the Q4 of 2023.

The G-Wagon continues to offer its classic boxy design that has been continued for decades. However, there are some minor changes in the design of the car. From the core, the SUV is powered by an inline 6-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel engine. There has been a significant rise in the power and torque figures of the SUV in comparison to its predecessor. The Mercedes-Benz G 400d offers a maximum power of 330hp while the peak torque is 700Nm. In terms of acceleration, the SUV can go from 0 to 100kmph in a matter of 6.4 seconds. The top speed that can be attained by the G 400d is 210 kmph. The SUV offers 241mm ground clearance and 700mm water-wading capability.

Some of the highlights of the SUV are its LED headlamps, refreshed design of spare wheel cover, and multi-functional steering wheel.

Mercedes-Benz G 400d offers large chunky 20-inch wheels that get curved fenders. The colour of the bumper is same as that of the fenders. There is also the presence of roof rack on the SUV. When it comes the interior, the SUV gets Nappa leather upholstery, sliding sunroof,logo projector, 64 colours of ambient lighting, and a Burmester audio system.

When it comes to colour of the SUV, the Mercedes-Benz G 400d is available in four attractive colours including Travertine Beige metallic, Desert Sand non-metallic, Vintage Blue non-metallic, and South Seas Blue metallic.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki All Set To Launch Its New Premium MPV On July 5