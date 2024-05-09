Triumph Thruxton 400 to launch soon in India, might launch in the festive season

Triumph introduced two 400cc motorcycles in India in 2023 and they were received well among the audience. Now the company is planning to introduce a café racer in the Indian market that will be the Triumph Thruxton 400. The motorcycle will be made on the same platform as the Speed 400 or the Scrambler 400X.

The 400cc café racer is seen while testing in India as well as in other global markets. According to the media reports, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is confirmed to launch in India in 2024. There will be a lot of resemblance with the Speed 400 in terms of fuel tank, bar end mirrors, 17-inch wheels, round LED headlamp as well as upswept exhaust. The front fairing will be different as it gets a bubble type front fairing which houses the LED headlamp. The front profile will be similar to the Speed Triple RR.

As seen in the spy shots, the Triumph Thruxton 400 will offer a new set of clip-on handlebar for the posture of a café racer stance. As the café racer has a front cowl, the position of the side indicators in placed bit below. The seat will be a single seat just like the Speed 400. The road presence of the motorcycle will be more bulky as compared to the Speed 400.

When it comes to power, the Thruxton 400 will be powered by a 398.15cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that is quite familiar to the audience. It will offer 39.5 bhp power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The hardware from the Speed 400 like the suspension, chassis, wheels and brakes are expected to be carried to the Triumph Thruxton 400. We can expect the Triumph Thruxton 400 café racer to launch around the year end festive season. The Thruxton 400 is expected to fill the void between Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 in the company’s 400cc category.