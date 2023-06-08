Maruti Suzuki all set to launch its new premium MPV on July 5

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its new premium MPV in India on July 5. The company is expected to name the new SUV as Engage. The MPV which is jointly made by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki will be the most premium MPV offered by the company. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Maruti Suzuki new MPV will offer the same platform and engine as the Hycross. However, there will be some changes on the interior as well as the exterior of the MPV that will make it stand apart from its Toyota cousin. The MPV is expected to offer a refreshed new grille that will offer a honeycomb mesh pattern. Two chrome lines will be running from both sides and a Maruti Suzuki logo will be present on the center of the grille.

There will also be the presence of some design elements that are already present in Grand Vitara. The Maruti Engage is expected to flaunt the ‘three dots’ LED DRLs which is a signature in some models. The upcoming MPV will be available in NEXA dealerships.

Toyota- Suzuki alliance started in 2017 and it has grown stronger over the years.

When it comes to the engine of the upcoming Maruti’s MPV it will be the same as that of the Hycross. The MPV uses 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine that produces a power of 184 hp of power and 206Nm of peak torque. When it comes to engine transmission, the engine gets an e-CVT which is expected to offer an excellent economy. The fuel economy of the Hycross hybrid is claimed to be 23.24 kmpl.

On the other hand, the CVT automatic engine offers a peak power of 172 hp and a torque of 205Nm. The fuel economy of the Hycross is claimed to be 16.13 kmpl.

The price of the Maruti Engage is expected to be around Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (which is the same as Hycross).