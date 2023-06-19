Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Invicto MPV in India, booking amount Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki has started the bookings for its upcoming MPV Invicto. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the first model offered by Maruti to be priced above Rs 20 lakh. It will be the third MPV of Maruti Suzuki after the XL6 as well as Ertiga in India.

The bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto costs Rs 25,000 and customers can book it through Maruti Suzuki’s website or through Nexa dealerships. The MPV had been recently spotted without camouflage and we could see its features.

Sans the camouflage we spotted the front fascia of the MPV is quite similar to that of Maruti Suzuki’s design offered in its SUVs. The Maruti Invicto gets the ‘three dots’ LED DRL that is a signature in some Maruti models. The Invicto MPV gets a new grille and a Suzuki logo sits almost in the middle of it. There are two chrome lines that are seen running from one end to another on the grille. Apart from the cosmetic changes, there does not seem to be anything new on the SUV.

The interior of the Invicto will be similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre (1987cc) petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox and produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 205Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech.

