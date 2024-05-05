Train hits truck in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, Driver, helper narrowly escape

Sambalpur: A goods train hit a 10-wheeler truck near Kuanrmaal railway crossing between Bamra Railway Station and Dhuruadihi Railway Station in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. Driver and helper of the truck narrowly escaped the massive mishap.

According to sources, the truck was en route from Jharsuguda to Rajgangapur when it got stuck in a hole in Kuanrmaal railway crossing. The driver tried to take out the truck, however, his efforts went in vein. Nearly after five minutes of trying, the driver and helper got down the train.

Meanwhile, a goods train was coming from the Jharsuguda side. Knowing the truck being stuck, the train pilot slowed the train thinking truck will go but ultimately the train hit the truck. Luckily the driver and helper got down before the mishap ad escaped death.

After receiving information about the incident, railway authorities and police reached the spot and initiated operation to remove the truck from the line. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier today, the engine of a goods train derailed after a massive stone fell on it near Shivalingapuram railway station in Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, the railway service has been disrupted in Koraput-Vishakhapatnam route.

According to sources, a massive stone fell on the engine of the train resulting in its derailment. After receiving information about the incident, the railway authorities reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter.