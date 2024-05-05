PM Modi to hold two rallies in UP, roadshow in Ayodhya today

Nation
By IANS 0
modi rally in uttar pradesh

Lucknow: Campaigning will touch a crescendo in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Etawah a Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion.

The BJP campaign has been targeting the main opposition party’s bastions, especially those from where members of the SP’s first family are contesting.

In almost all their rallies, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have raked up how five members of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family are contesting the Lok Sabha election.

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held two rallies and a roadshow in Mainpuri, an SP citadel that the BJP has never won.

After Etawah, Prime Minister Modi will also address a rally in Sitapur on Sunday afternoon. Thereafter, he will go to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and then hold a roadshow in the holy city.

IANS 24684 news 1 comments
