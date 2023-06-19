Tata Nexon manages to lead the chart when it comes to compact SUV sales in May 2023

When it comes to sales, the automobile sector is quite prospering. Compact SUV sales in May 2023 were quite good as compared to the same month in 2022 in India. Tata Nexon has managed to lead the compact SUV sales chart and is followed by Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The 5 top-selling SUVs in India include Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Fronx.

We have mentioned the details about the top 5 selling compact SUVs in May 2023 below.

Tata Nexon is the highest-selling compact SUV in May 2023 and the company has sold 14,423 units of the vehicle. Surprisingly the company sold 1 percent fewer units (YoY) as compared to last year. 14,614 units of the car were sold in May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the second highest-selling compact SUV in May 2023 and the company has sold 13,398 units of the vehicle. The increase in growth of car sales is 30 percent as compared to last year. 10,312 units of the car were sold in May 2022.

The Tata Punch is the third most-sold car in India. 11,124 units of the car were sold in May 2023. 9 percent growth in sales was witnessed as compared to last year’s sales number. The company sold 10,241 units in May 2022.

Hyundai Venue occupies the fourth position in the most-selling SUV list in India. 10,213 units of the car were sold in May 2023. On the other hand, 8300 units of the car were sold on May 22. 23 percent growth in sales was witnessed as compared to last year’s sales number.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the fifth most-selling compact SUV in India for May 2023 and 9863 units of the vehicle were sold.

The other compact SUV that featured in the top 10 selling list in May 2023 include Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.