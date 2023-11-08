KTM 990 Duke revealed, offers a more aggressive and unique design

KTM has revealed the latest 990 Duke at the EICMA 2023. The new generation of the motorcycle is aggressive and it offers a unique design. The KTM 990 Duke offers a 947cc parallel-twin engine that is derived from an 890 Duke R’s 889cc twin-cylinder motor. Even though the motorcycle will be launched across global markets we are not sure whether it will launch in India.

The KTM 990 Duke is powered by a 947cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 123 hp and 103 Nm. The motorcycle offers a new frame along with an adjustable WP APEX suspension. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickhifter.

When it comes to electronics we do get electronic rider aids along with traction control, ride modes, ABS modes, launch control, coloured TFT and much more. The coloured TFT offers speedometer, odometer, tripmeter and fuel level indicator. The engine also gets smartphone connectivity for further convenience.

Both the front as well as the mono-shock suspension is adjustable. In terms of braking, we do get dual front disc (300mm) and rear single disc (240mm). In terms of wheels, we do get 17-inch alloy wheels. When it comes to design, we do get a vertically stacked twin-pod LED headlight, that is paired with LED DRLs and oversized tank extensions.

The seat height of the motorcycle is 825mm and the weight is 179kg. While the front tyre is 120/70-ZR17, the rear unit is 180/55-ZR17. When it comes to tyres, we do get Bridgestone S22 tyres.

