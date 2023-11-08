Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 makes its global debut at EICMA 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has made its global debut at the EICMA 2023 and the prices of the motorcycle will be announced on November 24 in India. The same will be announced for the Europe, Asia Pacific and the America market later. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the first motorcycle developed by the company that gets a liquid cooled engine.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was showcased at EICMA 2023 along with the Himalayan Electric. The motorcycle is offered in three variants-Base, Pass and Sumit. It can be had with an Adventure theme or a Rally theme. There are three variants of the motorcycle along with five colour options. The base variant gets the Kaza Brown option while the mid-spec Pass variant gets the Slate Himalayan Salt or Slate Poppy Blue colour. However, the top variant will be available in Kamet White or Hanle Black.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. When it comes to suspension, we get a USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Both the suspensions are offered by Showa. The ground clearance is 230mm. We get 200mm travel at both ends. When it comes to the rims we get a 21-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Tyre size at the front is 90/90-21 while at the rear we get 140/80-R17.

The Himalayan gets 825-845mm seat height as standard while a lower seat height of 805-825mm can opt. The fuel tank is 17 litres while the weight of the motorcycle is 196kg. When it comes to brakes we get 320mm disc at the front and 270mm disc at the rear. The brake calipers are from ByBre. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle and it is switchable. The Himalayan also offers ride-by-wire technology.

