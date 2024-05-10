Know what to expect from the all new Volkswagen California 6.1

The all new Volkswagen California van comes with sliding doors on both sides, more space, and a hybrid camper. This new model goes by the name ‘Volkswagen California 6.1’. The design presents new and better updates that aim at making the user experience, more comfortable.

The innovative camper van gives travelers a real home offering comfort in a small space. One of the updates to the California 6.1 is the motorized roof. This allows extra space providing an enjoyable experience for travelers by allowing movements around the compartments.

The camper van is equipped with a fully equipped kitchen that allows you to prepare meals during travel. The van also contains chairs and a table that can be moved outside, blinds, a sleeping area, and a living area. The new Volkswagen California 6.1 model also has a camp control panel that allows you to monitor some functions through menu items selected via touchscreen, and a technology that guarantees comfort for travelers.

This is the ideal model for travelers that offers comfort and high technology for those who like to explore the world. Could this be the rolling symbol for independence and freedom?

The model is available in five variants, Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean. the basic variants give a six-moon layout, with a 2+2 configuration on the front seats. Prices for the new California 6.1 variants range from E61,462 to E74,242. For now, the California camper van is only available in Europe.