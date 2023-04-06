Jeep Wrangler facelift makes debut, gets multiple updates

Jeep has updated the Wrangler and offered multiple updates as against the older model. The facelifted version of the Jeep Wrangler gets multiple updates in terms of features as well as exterior and interior. However, the core of the SUV- the engine remains the same in the Jeep Wrangler facelift.

What’s new

The Wrangler facelift gets smaller grille with black slots as standard. The thinner slots offer an improved engine cooling. Users get options to choose from 10 different alloy wheels and they range from 17-inches to 20-inches and up to 35-inch tyres. Buyers also get multiple roof options for the SUV. It includes standard soft top, body-coloured hard top, black hard top, combination of a hard and soft top, Sunrider top and many more.

The touchscreen is 12.3-inches against 8.4-inches against the outgoing model. Apart from that the interior remains almost the same.

The company has introduced Sport S 4xe and Rubicon X as the two new models. The other trims include Sport, High Altitude, Rubicon, Willys, Sahara, and Rubicon 392.

Engine

The Jeep Wrangler facelift is offered in four engines which include 2.0-litre PHEV, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 3.6-litre V6 and 6.4-litre V8. The PHEV variant offers 375hp power and 637Nm of torque. The turbo petrol variant offers 270hp and 400Nm. 3.6-litre V6 offers 285hp power and 353Nm of torque while 6.4-litre V8 470hp power and 637Nm torque.

The Jeep Wrangler facelift has been unveiled at the 2023 New York Auto Show.