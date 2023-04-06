Kia Carens Luxury (O) edition launched in India, prices start at Rs 17 lakh

Kia has launched the Carens Luxury (O) edition in India. The prices of the MUV start at Rs 17 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.7 lakh. The MPV was recently updated to BS6 Phase 2 engine norms. The Luxury (O) edition is placed between top teo trims- Luxury as well as Luxury Plus. The variant gets 7-seater configuration.

The features that the new variant misses are paddle shifters, ventilated seats and Bose 8-speaker system. When it comes to safety features the MPV offers six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, electronic stability control, hill descent control, etc. The variant gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel which is telescopic adjustable. Other important features include five USB Type-C chargers and four speakers.

The 2023 Kia Carens is compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms and gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-turbo petrol engine replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. There are some minor features that were added to the MPV as well.

Engine and Specifications

The new 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine now offers 160 PS power and 253 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 6-Speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

When it comes to the 1.5L NA Petrol engine, it is offered in 6-speed MT only. It produces 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L Diesel engine offers 115PS power and 250Nm torque. It gets 6-speed iMT or 6AT.