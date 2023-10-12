India registers 3,63,733 cars sale in September, 2023

The Indian auto industry, which currently has multiple car, SUV and MPV manufacturers, 16 has sold a record 3,63,733 units of cars and SUVs in the month of September this year. This is the best-ever passenger vehicle sales for the auto industry in the country. With record sales, the automakers have started to store stocks as the festival season has also commenced in the country.

Seven carmakers in India registered a 7 per cent improvement than the previous year car sale with a total of 3,28,669 units sold the previous month. And the other 11 automakers registered sales of 34,301 units during the same month.

Among the brands, Toyota recorded the highest YoY growth of 44% with sale of 22,168 units. And MG Motor is the second in the list of car manufacturer with the highest growth with a 31% improvement in sales. Meanwhile, Mahindra had the third-highest growth of 20%. Tata Motors, which is among the top 7 brands, has recorded a negative YoY growth during this period.

The sales of passenger vehicle sales have continued to seen growth this month with over 3,25,000-unit sales. It has surpassed the 3,25,000-unit mark for the ninth month this year. Most of the sales are pf SUVs and MPVs.

Over 20 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in the first half of the current fiscal. The industry recorded 20,60,996 units of sales with a YoY growth of 6.41% by the end of September 2023.