Royal Enfield Meteor 350 new variant launched at Rs 2.19 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched a new variant of the Meteor 350 in India with a price tag of Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is known as the Aurora variant and it gets cosmetic updates only. There are three colour options offered on the motorcycle. In the Meteor hierarchy, the Aurora variant sits between the Stellar and Supernova variants.

The Aurora variant gets spoke wheels with tube tyres. We get a chrome finish on the engine as well as the exhaust of the motorcycle. There is a deluxe touring seat, tripper navigation as well as big windshield available on the motorcycle as a standard. We get Aurora Blue, Aurora Green and Aurora Black colour options. The Aurora Green gets a beautiful green, orange and ochre dual-tone paint job on the tank and side panel. Similarly, the Aurora Blue gets a blue and white dual-tone paint job on the tank and front fender.

The engine on the motorcycle remains the same as earlier. The Aurora variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 derives its power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine. The peak power of the motorcycle is 20.2PS while the maximum torque is 27Nm.

The cosmetic update on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to offer more boost to the sales of the company.

New Model Launch

Royal Enfield will be launching the Himalayan 450 on November 7, 2023 and the motorcycle is expected to carry on the legacy of the Himalayan forward. The company has not only put a more powerful engine in the Himalayan 450 but also is offering it with some upgraded electronics and a more modern design.

