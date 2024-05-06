Below Header Govt Ad

Multiple shots fired at showroom in Delhi, men injured

New Delhi: Multiple shots were reportedly fired at a showroom in Delhi on Monday. A few persons have sustained injuries due to the broken glass. They are under treatment. ANI informed about this incident in an X post today quoting Delhi Police.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Tilak Nagar area in Delhi. Multiple shots were fired aiming toward the glass and in the air in the Fusion Cars showroom.

Reportedly, some people have sustained injuries due to the broken glass. They have been rushed to hospital and are now under treatment. However, no bullet injury has been reported.

Further details of the incident is awaited.

