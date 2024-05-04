Get Apple devices with attractive discounts on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Great Summer Sale is live and electronic gadgets are available with an attractive benefit. Well products of Apple are also offered with heavy discount on the platform. If you are interested to purchase an iPhone, Apple watch or a MacBook, you can get them with attractive benefits. There are No-cost EMI, exchange discounts as well as other offers on the platform.

iPhone 15

The latest iPhone 15 is offered at Rs 70,500 during the deal. The MRP of the device is Rs 79,900. Additionally, there is exchange benefit up to Rs 43,000 on the device. No cost EMI on the device goes up to Rs 3174. Users can get upfront up to Rs 1000 discount if they use ICICI Bank Credit Card. The variant we are speaking about is 128GB variant.

13-inch MacBook Air (M3)

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) comes with 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard, 1080p facetime HD camera, touch ID and much more. The MRP of the product is Rs 1,14,900 but during the sale we get it at Rs 1,04,990. Users get up to Rs 1500 discount on selected credit cards, no cost EMI up to Rs 4727 and other offers on the laptop.

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad 10th Generation comes with A14 bionic chip, 27.69cm display, 64GB storage, Wi-Fi-6, 12MP front/12MP back camera, touch ID and much more. The device cost Rs 33,990 during the sale (with 15 percent inclusive discount). Users can get up to Rs 31,500 off, if they exchange their older generation iPad. Bank discount includes up to Rs 1500 discount, Rs 1530 EMI and various other offers.

MacBook Air 2022 Laptop (M2 chip)

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) comes with 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard, 1080p facetime HD camera, touch ID and much more. The MRP of the product is Rs 89,990 but during the sale we get it at Rs 1,19,990. Users get up to Rs 1500 discount on selected credit cards, no cost EMI up to Rs 4052 and other offers on the laptop. There is exchange benefit of up to Rs 12,100 on the laptop.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case is offered at Rs 18,999. It had a MRP of Rs 24,900 and gets 24 percentage off. The bank offer include up to Rs 1500 discount and No cost EMI starts at Rs 855.

Apple Wired Earpods with Lightening Connector

The Apple Wired Earpods with Lightening Connector cost Rs 1799 after a discount of 10 percent. The EMI starts at Rs 88 and this makes it quite accessible.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)

The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm) smartwatch with aluminium case is available at Rs 32,499 during the sale. The smartwatch from Google has an MRP of Rs 41,000 and currently, it gets 22 percent discount.