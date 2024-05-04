Fake NCERT books seized during raid in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a big success, Commissionerate Police on Saturday seized a number of fake NCERT books from a book store in the capital city of Odisha during raids. From preliminary probe Police have suspected that a huge racket is working behind this fake book selling spreading to different states across the country.

The fake NCERT books have been seized from the Subham Book store on the Tankapani Road near Rabi Talkies chhaka under Badagada Police limits.

As per reports, under the leadership of DCP Prateek Singh, Police personnel from Kharvel Police Station and Badagada police station conducted a series of raids. During the raid, a large number of fake NCERT books were found.

The NCERT authority had lodged a complaint regarding the circulation of fake books. Accordingly, Police conducted raids today and found the fake books.

Raids were conducted at three locations. The police are also looking for the other links of this racket. Police have suspected that a racket is operating behind this.

Further investigation of the case is underway.