Vivo X100 Ultra camera samples shows its excellent quality of image capturing

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to unveil the X100s as well as X100 Ultra soon and the company has shared some camera samples of the Vivo X100s. The images show the device’s AI-powered image editing capabilbity. The recently posted pictures clicked on the Vivo X100 Ultra were shared by Weibo VP.

The pictures shared were those of the China’s Chang’e 6 lunar probe. The picture suggest the camera having an aperature of f/2.67. On the other hand, the focal length is equivalent to 230mm and offers 10x zoom.

Reknowned tipster Digital Chat Station says that the images were clicked with Vivo X100 Ultra’s 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The focal length is 22.48mm. The sensor used by 200MP camera is 1/1.4” sensor and it has a high-res mode. The 200MP camera is capable to take 16,320×12,888-pixel resolution.

Digital Chat Station says that 200MP camera offers 100X zoom along with telephoto macro lens. The telephoto macro mode is called Super Macro mode. The periscope telephoto enabled Super Macro mode on the Vivo X100 as well as X100 Pro is quite good.

When it comes to specs of the device, the Vivo X100 Ultra will get 6.78-inch AMOLED E7 display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. In terms of processor, we get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The storage of the device is up to 1 TB and supports 80W fast charging.

Vivo has already introduced the X100 and X100 Pro devices. Both the devices are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC in the Indian market. Both the smartphones include triple rear camera units that were co-engineered by Zeiss. The devices offer curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with120Hz refresh rate, IP68-rated build, and massive battery with fast charging.

