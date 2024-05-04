UNICEF India appoints Kareena Kapoor Khan as National Ambassador

New Delhi: In its 75th year of partnership with India, UNICEF India today announced the appointment of one of the most iconic stars of Indian Cinema, Kareena Kapoor Khan as the organization’s National Ambassador.

In her role, Kareena Kapoor Khan will support UNICEF India in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality.

As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate since 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a strong advocate for girls’ education, gender equality, foundational learning, immunization and breastfeeding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan advocated for children’s learning and return to school once they reopened. She has been an instrumental support in several UNICEF’s global campaigns on #EveryChildRights.

On her conferment as UNICEF India National Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador. I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future.”

Speaking at the conferment event UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said, “UNICEF is delighted to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan as our National Ambassador building on her years of commitment to advance children’s rights. She has brought energy and impact through her support to several national and global campaigns. She joins as UNICEF India National Ambassador together with our four Youth Advocates to the UNICEF family. We look forward to working with her and the four youth advocates to continue advocating for child rights”