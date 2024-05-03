Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh

Bajaj Automobiles has finally introduced its biggest Pulsar till date in India i.e. Pulsar NS400Z. The motorcycle gets an introductory price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh and it shares the same engine as the Dominar 400 cruiser. Bajaj has mentioned that the deliveries of the new motorcycle will begin from the first week of June.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a design that reminds us of the DNA of the existing NS series. The company has claimed that the top speed of the motorcycle is 154kmph. The Pulsar NS400Z is offered in four attractive colours- Brooklyn Black, Glossy racing Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White. The 373.27cc engine of the Pulsar NS400Z offers 40 PS@8800 rpm and 35 Nm@6500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire technology. We also get an advanced liquid cooling system for high performance. There is 5-step adjustable brake and clutch levers. There is Assist and Slipper clutch offered in the motorcycle.

When it comes to design, the NS400Z gets an aggressive muscular streetfighter style with signature lightning bolt DRL. The tank design reminds us of the NS200 tank design. The digital console offers a Bluetooth enabled LCD console with navigation, call/message alerts, music control as well as lap timer. Riding modes on the motorcycle include modes like Road, Rain, Sport as well as Off-road modes for best engine optimisation. There is switchable traction control availability in sport and off-road mode. USB forks are 43mm upside down and are offered for precise handling. The front disc brake is 320mm while the rear disc brake is 230mm.

Dimensions, Electronics

The wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1344mm while the ground clearance is 168mm. The seat height is 807mm while the tank capacity is 12 litres. The kerb weight is 174 kg. When it comes to electronics we get a colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and TBT Navigation. Key features of the instrument cluster include navigation control, music control, lap timer, missed call and SMS notification, brightness control, smartphone battery charge status/ network strength status. There are also presence of USB socket charger and Hazard lamp switch on the motorcycle.