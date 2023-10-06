BMW M 1000 R launched in India at Rs 33 lakh, gets the same engine as the S 1000 RR

BMW has launched the M 1000 R in India at a starting price of Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom, India). An add on Competition pack is available for the naked motorcycle for extra Rs 5 lakh. This is the second M motorcycle in India and it gets the same engine as that of the S 1000 RR superbike.

The BMW M 1000 R gets a 999cc inline four engine that produces 210hp at 13,750 rpm and can achieve a top speed of 280 km/h. It takes just 7.2 seconds to reach from 0-200 km/hr. The 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 3.2 seconds. The bike offers a rich sound that originates from the titanium rear silencer. It gets three riding modes that include Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro.

For safety there is the presence of Brake Slide Assist as well as DTC (Dynamic Traction Control).

The BMW M 1000 R is offered in Light White as well as Blackstorm Metallic colours.

M Competition package

The M Compeition package covers M Carbon wheels, rear-wheel cover and chain guard, front-wheel cover, tank trims, airbox cover featuring tapes, wind deflectors, pinion cover, activation code for the M GPS-Laptrigger, M passenger package and a milled M front footrest system.

Buyers can also opt for optional accessories like the such as the M passenger seat or Sport windscreen, M engine protector, 6-way adjustable M footrest system, and much more.