A 20-hour journey from Dubai to Sambalpur to cast votes

Sambalpur: In a demonstration of civic duty and commitment to democratic principles, prominent Non-Resident Odia Piyadarshee Panigrahi, who is based at Dubai traveled thousands of miles to India to exercise his right to vote in today’s elections to the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly.

Priyadarshee undertook a grueling 20-hour journey from Dubai to Sambalpur just to cast his votes. Using various modes of transportation (he travelled by air to Kolkata, then by train to Jharsuguda and then the last leg, by road to Sambalpur) he managed to reach his polling booth around 1130 am to exercise his democratic right. He voted at Booth No. 171, Government Primary School, Bhutapara, Sambalpur.

Son of former Minister and Parliamentarian, Late Sriballav Panigrahi, Priyadarshee, who has been a Non Resident Indian since 2008, said ‘I have a special connection with Sambalpur, apart from growing up here, my late father had represented Sambalpur in the Odisha Assembly twice (1971 and 1974), so coming here and voting is also my way of paying homage to my motherland and also to my late father’.

He plans to go back to Dubai tomorrow, spending just about a single day in Odisha. Priyadarshee and his 13-year-old daughter Tisya are also noted Scuba divers. They are among the very few father-daughter Advanced Scuba divers from India and are talked about for their unique Scuba diving escapades.

