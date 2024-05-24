Range Rover, Range Rover Sport to be made in India, to cost less by up to Rs 56 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will be assembling its flagship Range Rover SUVs in India in thereby will be reducing the ex-showroom cost by as much as up to Rs 56 lakh. Even though this seems unbelievable but as the SUVs were brought to India by CBU route, they were costlier. However as the company has now decided to locally assemble some Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in India, it will become more affordable.

The Range Rover 3.0-litre diesel HSE LWB will costs Rs 2.36 crore after a price reduction by Rs 44 lakh. On the other hand, the Range Rover Sport 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE gets price reduction of Rs 29 lakh and will cost Rs 1.40 crore.

Currently, Jaguar Land Rover manufacturers Velar, Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace and Discovery Sport models in India. The addition of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport in local production means that the SUVs will not only be more affordable but also have lesser waiting period. For those who are unknown, JLR began assembly in 2011 after making a contract agreement with Tata Motors.

Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is yet to announce the entire list of locally assembled Range Rover. However, the company has stated that the 3.0-litre diesel HSE LWB variant will cost Rs 2.36 crore while the 3.0-litre petrol Autobiography LWB will cost Rs 2.60 crore – a whopping reduction of Rs 44 lakh and Rs 56 lakh, respectively.

The Range Rover (locally assembled one) will be offered in 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 392hp and 550Nm while 3.0-litre diesel produces 345hp and 700Nm. The 4.4-litre V8-engine variants will continue to be imported model.

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Sport (locally assembled one) will be offered in 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 392hp and 550Nm while 3.0-litre diesel produces 345hp and 700Nm.