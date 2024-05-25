BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India

BMW has launched a new 220i M Sport Shadow Edition in India. Priced at Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the standard 2 Series sedan features blacked-out elements and an updated design. Check more details abut the special edition sedan below.

Design and Features

The BMW Shadow Edition of the 220i M Sport features blacked-out elements like the other Shadow edition of the company cars. The special edition BMW sedan continues to be equipped with the same design elements as the standard edition except for some exterior changes such as the kidney grille, rear spoiler has been completely blacked out and it features adaptive LED headlights with darkened inlays, and BMW floating hubcaps.

The Shadow Edition features Sport Seats with memory function, a carbon-finished gear selector, ambient lighting, and exclusive Illuminated Berlin interior trim. The ambient lighting can be configured in six dimmable shades. The car also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets wireless charging, and BMW’s virtual assistant and six pre-defined hand gestures to control the infotainment system.

Powertrain, Safety features

The Shadow Edition sedan continues to be powered by the same motor as the regular 220i M Sport. A 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine powers the sedan, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It provides 190 PS and 280 Nm. The engine enables the sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. There are three drive modes available: Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

Safety features of the 2 Series Shadow Edition include standard six airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, Park Assist with a rearview camera, attention assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) with traction control, and electronic differential lock control (EDLC).

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition competes against the Audi A4, and it also acts as a luxury alternative to the likes of the Toyota Camry.