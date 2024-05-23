Rajasthan’s Barmer becomes hottest place with 48.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded 48.8 degree Celsius today becoming the hottest place in the country. Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Thursday.

As per reports, besides Rajasthan heat wave conditions also prevailed in other States. Some parts of Gujarat and isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh also faced heat wave condition today while the mercury rose to 46 degree Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Ganganagar recorded 46.1 degree C, Bhilwara recorded recorded 46 degree C, Bikaner recorded 46.5 degree C, Kota recorded 47.2 degree C, Jodhpur recorded 47.4 degree C, Churu 47 degree C, Phalodi recorded 48.6 degree C and Jaisalmer recoreded 47.5 degree C.