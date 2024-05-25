Mahindra Thar 5 door model likely to get a 1.5 diesel engine, Know launch details

Mahindra is going to launch the Thar 5-door model in India very soon and according to the latest report by Autocar India, it will be offered with a 1.5 diesel engine. Well, this means that the Mahindra is trying to make the 5-door Thar or Armada more affordable for the buyers in the country. The engine is the same one that is present on the 3-door Thar RWD variant. Most importantly, it is expected that the SUV will be an entry-level in the Mahindra line-up.

The Mahindra Armada is expected to offer three engine options and that includes two diesel engines and a petrol engine. According to some sources, the unofficial booking for the SUV has already started and the price announcement will be made in the upcoming months.

Entry level of the Armada will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 117hp of peak power and maximum torque of 300Nm. Even though the engine is offered on the three door Thar but it is likely that the engine will be offered with different tuning. The 5-door model can compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. On the other hand, the SUV can be opted as a more rugged version of the Scorpio-N. Higher variants of the Thar Armada will be using the 2.2-litre diesel that is offered on the Scorpio N. The SUV will be available in 4WD and 2WD options in manual and automatic transmissions.

Sources close to Autocar India have mentioned that some dealers are accepting booking amount between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

When it comes to the prices of the upcoming Mahindra Armada, the higher variants of the SUV is expected to go as much as Rs 22-23 lakh. The starting prices of the SUV are expected to be around Rs 15 lakh.