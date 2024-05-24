CRPF Recruitment 2024: Apply for Physiotherapist posts with Rs 55,000 salary, Check eligibility and other details

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited application for Physiotherapist posts with Rs 55,000 salary. The recruitment drive is for recruitment in three Physiotherapists posts with Central Sports Teams of the Force.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

More Details:

Vacancy:

Total posts: 3

Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Indian or Foreign university

Desirable:

Publications in peer reviewed journals published in India or abroad.

Work experience.

Tenure:

Initially contractual engagement will be for a period of one year which

could be further extended by one year for a maximum period of two years on the basis of performance.

Recruitment Procedure:

The recruitment will be done through walk-in interview.

As per the official notification, interested and eligible candidate may WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW for engagement as Physiotherapists with Central Sports Teams of the Force on Contractual Basis.

Venue :- Training Directorate, East Block No 10, Level 7, R K Puram,

New Delhi, 110066 (Contact No. 011- 20867225)

For more details, visit the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at crpf.gov.in.