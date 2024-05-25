SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Exam Date announced, Check details

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has announced the examination date for the recruitment of Junior Assistants posts. The recruitment drive is set to selection 108 candidates for Junior Assistants posts across Odisha University of Health Sciences, Council of Higher Secondary Education, and Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on June 19 in single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The examination will be held across various zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Jeypore and Sambalpur. The admit cards will be available on the official website of SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in from 1.00 pm on June 12.

More Details:

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have passed +3 in Arts or Science or Commerce or such other qualification as is equivalent to +3 examinations with basic skill and knowledge in Computer and Information Technology applications.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit for all categories of candidates shall be 21 years and the maximum age shall be 38 years of age as on 1st January 2024 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made through a Competitive Examination.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in.