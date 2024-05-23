Below Header Govt Ad

Elections in Odisha: Campaigning for third phase poling concludes, 447 candidate’s fate to be decided on Saturday

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Campaigning concludes

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing campaigning for the third phase election in Odisha by the heavyweights and star campaigners of different political parties concluded today as per the schedule of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As many as six parliamentary constituencies namely Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar and 42 assembly seats under them will go to poll in the third phase election on May 25.

A total of 94,41,797 voters including  48,26, 375 male voters and 46,14,134 female will cast their franchises on Saturday and will decide the fates of 64 MP and 383 MLA candidates on May 25.

On April 29, the ECI had published the notification for the third phase of elections in Odisha following which the filing of nominations by the candidates started and it continued till May 6. The nomination papers were scrutinized on May 7 and May 9 was the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

