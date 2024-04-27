2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 likely to launch after the launch of NS400 in India

Bajaj Auto is quite busy in updating its pulsar line-up in India and it seems that the company plans to go big with the introduction of the Pulsar NS400. However, after the launch of the Pulsar NS400 on May 3, the company might focus on another top selling Bajaj motorcycle-i.e. RS400.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to carry forward the same design that is offered in the current generation of the bike. However, the bike should get an upgrade when it comes to the design. Even though the major design of the motorcycle will remain the same, there will be subtle improvements in the style. A sportier profile along with new colours and graphics is something that can add a new charm to the Pulsar RS200.

The new updates should include USD forks that have been introduced in the Pulsar N160/250. Technology improvement should include fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple range of functions. We are expected to get turn-by-turn navigation on the motorcycle. When it comes to the engine, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to get a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled unit that offers 24.5 PS power and 18.7 Nm torque. The motorcycle competes with the likes of Yamaha R15, Karizma XMR and Gixer 250 in India. We expect the ABS modes to be borrowed from the 2024 Pulsar N250 i.e. Road, Rain and Offroad. The motorcycle will likely get traction control as well.

Recently, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar 220F motorcycle in India and the price tag for the motorcycle is Rs 1.40 lakh. The updated Pulsar 220F gets some subtle updates that were offered on the N160 as well as the N250. When it comes to the mechanical aspect of the motorcycle it remains the same as earlier. The engine produces 20.4hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.