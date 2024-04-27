Three Indian women from Gujarat killed in US as speeding SUV flies over bridge

South Carolina: Atleast three Indian women in Gujarat were killed and one person was injured in a horrific car accident in South Carolina’s Greenville County after the overspeeding SUV veered off the road and plunged over a bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all residents of Gujarat’s Anand district.

“It is obvious they were traveling above the posted speed limit,” Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis told news channel WSPA.

Reports say, the vehicle was enroute north on Interstate 85 when it ran off the road and jumped over four lanes of traffic and flung 20 feet into the air before crashing into trees on the opposite side of the bridge. Following which all three women died and one sustained injuries.

The lone survivor in the crash was immediately rescued by South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue and multiple Greenville County EMS units and sent to the hospital for medical aid.

“Very seldom do you see a vehicle that leaves the roadway at such a high rate of speed that it jumps 4-6 lanes of traffic and lands in the trees approximately 20 feet,” Elis expressed.

