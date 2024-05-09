Below Header Govt Ad

Hamas naval commander killed in Gaza: Israeli army

Jerusalem: Commander of Hamas’ naval unit in Gaza City, Ahmed Ali, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced in a statement.

IDF and Shin Bet security agency said on Wednesday that an attack drone killed Ali in the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Over the last few years, Ali has been involved in managing projects of Hamas’ Naval Unit in the Gaza Strip,” according to the statement.

During Israel’s seven-month onslaught in Gaza, Ali was responsible for attacks on Israel and against ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

