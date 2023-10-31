Visa not needed for Indians to visit Thailand from this date; Details here

Thailand is set to abandon visa requirements for travelers from India and Taiwan from November 2023. The visa-free travel will remain active till May 2024. This decision comes as Thailand aims to boost tourism numbers.

Earlier, in September, the country eliminated visa requirements for Chinese tourist. This strategy made a record of 11 million visitors out of the total 39 million arrivals in 2019 before the covid pandemic.

As per the government data, from January to October 29, Thailand gain 22 million visitors, generating a substantial 927.5 billion baht (2,145 billion INR) in revenue.

Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke announced, “Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days without a visa.”

India has emerged as the fourth-largest source market for Thai tourism this year, with approximately 1.2 million arrivals, following Malaysia, China, and South Korea. This development reflects the growing interest of Indian tourists in Thailand, as more airlines and hospitality chains focus on catering to this market.

Thailand’s tourism sector is targeting approximately 28 million arrivals for this year. The government is hopeful that the travel industry can compensate for the persistently weak export sector, which has been limiting economic growth.