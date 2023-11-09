Xiaomi Redmi 13C announced with Helio G99, 90 Hz display

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi Redmi 13C for the global market. The device will go on sale before the Redmi Note 13 series globally. The Redmi Note 13 will be launched soon by the manufacturer. Even though the Remi 13 C offers a similar design as the Note 13 series, the specifications of the device is quite different.

It is important to mention that the Xiaomi Redmi 13C has been launched in Nigeria. The smartphone gets a 6.7 inch IPS LCD panel with a thick bezel. The deice offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The device offers a 5MP front-facing camera and a dual camera sensor at the rear. The primary sensor is 50MP f/1.8 shooter with 2MP depth sensor. The battery on the device is 5000mAh and it gets an 18W wired charging.

Under the hood, we get a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC (9nm process). It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi 13C runs on Android 12-based on MIUI out of the box and this might be disappointing for some people.

When it comes to price of the Xiaomi Redmi 13C, we get the device in Nigeria in Black and Clover Green. The base variant is 4GB + 128GB (NGN 98,100) while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs (NGN 108,100).