Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera details leaked ahead of launch at MWC 2024

Xiaomi is tipped to launch the Xiaomi 14 Ultra soon at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29. The device will be the latest addition to the Xiaomi 14 series apart from Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both devices were launched in China in October 2023.

According to a Weibo post by known tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely be launched in February. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be the successor of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. As the laucnh time line tipped matches the MWC 2024 event, it is expected to be unveiled at the event.

Moreover, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models will also have their global debut at the same time. Apart from the launch timeline, the tipster also revealed some specifications about the cameras of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra. As per the tipster, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera system with a main rear camera that will have a variable aperture ranging between f/1.63 and f/4.0. Moreover, the other leak reports have also suggested a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with a f/1.6 lens primary camera for the device. There will also likely be a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter and a Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120 aspherical (ASPH) lens in the quad camera unit.

The processor details of the phone has been tipped. The Xiaomi is expected to offer a Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with the 14 Ultra. The specifications known about the device is a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support along with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Like other Xiaomi 14 handsets, the Ultra model will likely also ship with the company’s new HyperOS skin on top of Android 14.

It is worth mentioning that the predecessor of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is 13 Ukltra has a Leica-tuned quad rear camera system that comprises of a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 primary sensor, and three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. Moreover, it also features a 32-megapixel sensor.

So, the camera speculations might come true, or some higher apertures might be offered in Xiaomi 14 Ultra.