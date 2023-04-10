Xiaomi 13 Ultra might launch on this date of April, To offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The latest flagship device of Xiaomi- 13 Ultra is expected to launch shortly. The manufacturer is expected to launch the device this month itself. Even though the manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about the launch of the device, news of the same has appeared online. According to sources, an online retailer app in China has revealed the launch date of the device.

The smartphone is going to be launched on April 18, revealed the retailer app. However, we are still unclear whether the smartphone will be launched in markets other than China

Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets a 6.7″ 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display might offer HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The display might get a Gorilla Glass Victus protection just like 13 Pro. In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is expected to be paired up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to get a quad rear camera setup and it will include 50 MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP telephoto camera and another 50MP camera. The primary camera offers OIS too. The front camera of the device is a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to battery, the device is powered by a 4900 mAh battery and gets support for fast charging. The device also gets 50W wireless charging too.

When it comes to connectivity features, the smartphone should offer stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, NFC and much more. The OS offered on the smartphone is Android 13 and it is expected to be based on MIUI 14.