Expected launch dates for Vivo X Fold 2, X Flip as well Pad2 surfaces out

The Vivo X Fold 2, X Flip as well as Pad2 are expected to launch soon. According to the latest leak, all three devices are expected to launch on April 20. Along with launch dates, some images that looked like the official images of the smartphones were also revealed.

We have mentioned some important details of the devices below and there are ample chances that the specs will be present in the devices.

The Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to launch with an 8.03-inch AMOLED display and the resolution of the device will be 1916 x 2160 pixels. From the core, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and it will support 120W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging.

Similarly, X Flip will get a foldable display and will offer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset at the core. A 4400mAh battery will be present in the device along with a support of 44W charging. When it comes to the camera of the smartphone we will get a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo Pad 2 is expected to offer 1800×2880 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The aspect ratio of the smartphone is 7:5 while the body will be metal. On the other hand, the chipset of the device will be a Dimensity 9000+ chipset.