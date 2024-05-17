Khallikote violence: SIT to probe into matter

Khallikote: In relation to the pre-poll Khallikote violence, the DGP has decided on appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Reports said, the DGP has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the Khallikote murder case. The SIT will arrest of the real accused person early, collect proper evidence (scientific/ forensic/ digital) and submit chargesheet within 30 days for early trial of the case.

The SIT will give status report to IG of Police, Southern Range from time to time. In view of the pre-poll violence in Khalikote, Sri Radha Krishna Sharma, IPS, ADGP/ Hdqrs will camp at Chhatrapur to oversee law and order in Ganjam District during poll. He will camp there at Chhatrapur from 17 May to 21 May, said reliable reports.

In view of pre-poll violence in Odisha’s Khallikote, the Ganjam district administration on Thursday imposed section 144 CrPC in 100 mtres area around Khallikote police station.

The Ganjam district administration imposed the prohibitory orders after the locals pelted stones and bottles at the police while they were forwarding the accused persons involved in pre-poll violence to the court. Cops also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry people.

A pre-poll violence between two political rivalries took place last night at Srikrushnasaranpur village following a dispute over pasting of political posters. Several people from both sides were injured critically. All of them were admitted at hospital for treatment. However, one Dilip Pahan succumbed to his injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Soon, the villagers blocked the road in front of the Khallikote police station on behalf of the families of the deceased and the injured and demanded action against the accused persons.

While Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal directed the Ganjam Collector and SP to take immediate measures to stop any violence and bring peace in the region, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with several others strongly condemned the incident.

While probing the case, cops arrested at least eight persons for their involvement in the case and forwarded them to the court.

Meanwhile, a large police contingent has been deployed in the village and at Khallikote police station to bring normalcy in the area.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the district police reportedly transferred as many as four police personnel on charges of dereliction of their duties.